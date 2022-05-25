YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County District Attorney’s Office will hold its Drug Task Force public auction on Monday, May 30 at Schaad Detective Agency, 1114 Roosevelt Ave in York.

The auction will begin promptly at 10:00 am.

There will be 28 vehicles, motorcycles and dirt bikes for sale including a 2015 Lincoln MKS, a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500, a 2014 Ford Fusion, a 2007 Mercedes GL4, and a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta. There will also be approximately 30 small items for sale including two Apple Watches, an Xbox, two Playstation 4’s, among other miscellaneous electronics.

A $500 cash deposit will be required for each vehicle upon successful bidding. All purchases must be paid for in cash. Vehicles must be paid for in full and picked up no later than Monday, June 6, 2022. All bidders must be at least 18 years of age. All small items must be paid for immediately and picked up at the conclusion of the small item auction.

Vehicles offered for sale may be viewed at Schaad Detective Agency starting Thursday, May 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.