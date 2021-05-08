CASA Pa. hosts York career fair

YORK, Pa. — CASA kicked off its workforce development program at its annual Feria Latina and Career Fair.

For the last five years, CASA has made an aggressive push to provide assistance with job searches, resume building, mock interviews, and vocational training. This aims to help its members find jobs throughout the region.

“We know there are jobs that are out there offering better pay that goes unfilled and we want to make sure folks have access to those jobs and are being trained for those jobs,” Thais Carrero, Pa. State Director for CASA said.

CASA is an organization that “works to organize, advocate for, and expand opportunities for Latino and immigrant people in the state of Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.” To learn more about them and their impact on the Midstate, click here.