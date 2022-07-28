WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s possibly the most important thing that has happened for female athletes. This year, it turns 50 years old.

That event was the inception of Title IX, which required universities to fund sports equitably for women and men. That was the topic of this celebration Thursday morning at Historic Ashland in Wrightsville, located in York County.

“It defined my entire life. Just the ability to play sports and to turn it into a career. (As well as) passion and love for the game. Now, I can give back and mentor young athletes. Title IX is my life,” Owner of Carmen Fusco Pro Baseball and Softball Academy Lisa Baker said.

Baker was a standout softball player at Dickinson College. She later got a Master’s Degree at Millersville University.