Central PA Christmas music fans weigh in on the new ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Listeners to WARM 103.3 Central PA’s Christmas Music Station have given their opinion about the new John Legend and Kelly Clarkson duet “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and it’s a big thumbs down.

“Since we flipped to our Christmas programming last week, I was curious to see what the response would be to this newly crafted version of the holiday classic,” said WARM 103.3 Program Director, Dave Russell. “We posted the YouTube video on WARM 103.3 Facebook and the response was overwhelmingly negative by our listeners.”

There's been lots of talk regarding this new version of a Holiday Classic. What say you? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I776VyXJab4 Posted by WARM 103.3 on Saturday, November 9, 2019

WARM 103.3 says they have been programming Christmas music for over 50 years.

“Over the years we have learned that our listeners tend to gravitate toward the classic versions of Christmas songs and that includes listeners in all age groups. WARM 103.3 will likely not play this version of the song,” Russell says he doesn’t expect this version of the song to get many votes as WARM 103.3 compiles the list of Central PA’s Top 103 Christmas Songs Countdown.

“Listeners are sending us their top three favorite Christmas Songs. We will count the votes and play the songs from #103 to #1 several times in December including on Christmas Eve beginning at 9 a.m.”

Listeners can vote at a link at WARM1033.com.

The station says for the first time they will be playing a listener’s top three songs every weekday afternoon at 5 from now to the middle of December. The deadline to send a song list is December 5.

WARM 103.3 says one listener who sends a list will win tickets to see Trans Siberian Orchestra in Hershey on December 13th.