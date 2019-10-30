Central Pa. company helps set Guinness World Record title for largest ball of lint

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County homeowners contributed to a recent world record. Dryer Vent Wizard of Central Pennsylvania was part of breaking a Guinness World Records title for the largest ball of lint.

In an effort to raise awareness regarding the dangers of dryer fires, Dryer Vent Wizard collected dryer lint from more than 9,000 communities across the country.

The company’s corporate team and franchisees gathered in Farmington Hills, Michigan to compile 690 pounds of lint, which was weighed on a construction crane. The giant ball reached 4-feet, 4-inches in height and 19-feet, 6-inches in circumference.

After the world record was created, it was then set on fire.

Jerry Strausbaugh, the owner of Dryer Vent Wizard of Central Pennsylvania, was among the business owners to collect lint and participate in the effort.

“Being able to participate in creating the world’s largest lint ball was an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Strausbaugh. “The second we found out about this, we started collecting lint to send to help participate. Fellow franchisees from around the country sent in over 1,300 pounds of lint they collected from cleaning customers’ dryer vents. Dryer vent safety is a serious home maintenance issue that needs to be addressed. This was a great way for us to help raise awareness for this important cause.”

Dryer Vent Wizard partnered with Farmington Hills, Mich. Fire Department to extinguish doubt as to whether lint is a fire hazard. They hosed down the blazing lint ball to highlight how the lack of proper maintenance not only shortens the life of the appliance but can have severe consequences to the safety of the homeowners.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there is an average of 15,970 dryer fires in the U.S. annually. “Failure to clean” was listed as the leading factor contributing to clothes dryer fires in residential buildings. Hiring a professional to clean dryer vents should be an annual task for homeowners as well as businesses.