Central York High School closed Mon-Wed due to COVID-19 case count

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York High School is closing its doors to in-person instruction of students from Monday, January 25, 2021, to Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The decision comes after the district confirmed new positive COVID-19 cases at Central York High School in the past few days, bringing its total cases to 10 within the current 14-day window.

According to the Central York School District website, The closure will “provide an opportunity for our maintenance and custodial staff to clean and sanitize the building and campus and is an attempt to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19 within our schools and facilities.”

The high school will reopen for in-person instruction on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

During the closure, faculty will provide remote instruction to High School students who will follow their normal bell schedule.