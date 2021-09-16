Central York High School, Farmhouse closed to students, faculty and staff following water main break

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Students, faculty and staff in Central York High School and the Farmhouse Office on the high school campus are asked not to report to the building or campus Thursday.

In a message on the district’s website, a water main break has shut off water to the building. Due to the emergency nature of the closing, there will be no remote learning planned for Thursday.

Administrators say the decision about afternoon or evening activities will be announced at a later time.

All other buildings are open and operating as normal.