Central York School District now requiring doctor’s note for mask exemption

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a big change on Tuesday night in the mask policy at one Midstate school district.

Central York was not requiring a doctor’s note for a mask exemption. Now it is.

The district has sent parents a new exemption form. Starting Thursday, they will need medical documentation from a doctor, That includes parents who were granted an exemption using the old form.