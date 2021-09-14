Central York School District now requiring doctor’s note for mask exemption

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a big change on Tuesday night in the mask policy at one Midstate school district.

Central York was not requiring a doctor’s note for a mask exemption. Now it is.

The district has sent parents a new exemption form. Starting Thursday, they will need medical documentation from a doctor, That includes parents who were granted an exemption using the old form.

