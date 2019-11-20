Chambersburg man dies after falling from tree stand while hunting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says a 75-year-old man died on Monday morning from complications after falling from his tree stand while hunting last week.

According to the coroner’s office, William Seiders of the 100 block of Heather Drive in Chambersburg was hunting in a wooded area on the property of the Letterkenny Army Depot in Franklin County on the morning of November 11 when he fell from his tree stand.

Seiders was then transported to Wellspan York Hospital where he remained until his death on November 18 which was certified by Deputy Coroner Groft.

Due to Seiders’ death being a hunting-related accident, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating, as well as the U.S. Army, since the incident occurred on their property.

The coroner’s office says there will be no autopsy and next of kin have been notified.