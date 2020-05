YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Still no word Monday morning on the condition of a child who was airlifted to the hospital after a water rescue.

It happened Saturday on the Yellow Breeches Creek in York County. Northern York County Fire Rescue says the child was trapped in a canoe by their foot.

The child was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

A total of four people had to be rescued. One member of the rescue crew was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit for evaluation.