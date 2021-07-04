Child rescued, 4 people taken to hospital after West York duplex fire

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The West York Fire Department said one child was rescued from a burning duplex Saturday night.

The child and three other people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Assistant Fire Chief James Hope said by the time crews arrived at the home on the 15000 block of West Poplar Street just after 11 p.m., the fire was fully involved toward the front of the home.

The condition of the two adults and two children hurt is not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.