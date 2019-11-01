Juvenile taken to hospital after York City shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one male child to the hospital Friday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m. police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Cottage Place.

Police discovered a male juvenile who was shot in the leg one time.

The victim was transported to York Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.