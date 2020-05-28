Christian School of York to host drive-in graduation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Christian School of York will host graduation from the comfort of their vehicles.

Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m. students have been asked to invite their closest family and friends to drive up and enjoy the commencement celebration in a drive-up ceremony.

The Christian School of York is a private, Christian pre-kindergarten through high school education that is biblically sound, Christ-honoring, and of high academic standard.

After listening to a digital compilation song from the CSY choir members and

listening to the formal addresses via shortwave radio, each student will have the opportunity to exit their vehicle and walk across an outdoor stage wearing a CSY face mask to receive their diploma from the Head of School and Principal, who also will wear face masks.

The school says a photographer will capture the moment of celebration as their family members honk their horns, shout, and clap.

Ivan Vuckovic will present the Valedictorian Address and Mallory Tome will provide the Salutatorian Address and Mr. Nicholas Bertram, President of Giant Food Stores will present the Commencement Address.

Students will then be directed to the flagpole where socially distanced markers have been placed. The ceremonies will conclude with the presentation of the graduates, moving of the tassels, and tossing of caps around the flagpole.

“We’re thrilled that with a class of this size, we’re able to offer the graduates a

celebration they will always remember,” stated Head of School, Andy Bell.

As a rain date, the event will be held Thursday, June 4.

Visit CSYonline.com for more information.