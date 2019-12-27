Christmas display targeted by vandals

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – It might be two days after Christmas, but that didn’t stop Janine and 1-year-old Jesse from touring the display at Hidden Valley mobile home park.

You wouldn’t know what happened here just a few days ago; the inflatable Santas and Snowmen have been repaired. But the people living here woke up Monday to find the inflatables slashed and lights broken.

Homeowners say surveillance cameras caught teenagers in the act. The video was given to police, and officials say they have several suspects.

“I think that’s really horrible,” Zell said. “Teenagers should find something better to do.”

“I can’t understand why they would do it. They had to know there were cameras and still they did it,” borough council president Eric White said. “If you don’t stop them now, in 10 years they will be the ones robbing the liquor store or robbing the bank.”

Despite the setbacks, the Christmas display was enjoyed by hundreds of people.

“This was a small, concentrated grassroots effort by the people that lived here,” White said. “It’s a small neighborhood that everyone decorated. It stands out. It got really popular really fast.”