Christmas tree stands tall in York to honor woman’s last wish

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The holidays won’t be the same for John Rhoads. His wife Kathy passed away last month.

For 15 years, the couple decorated the evergreen tree on their front lawn.

“We used to borrow her company’s bucket truck for me to put lights on the top of the tree,” Rhoads said.

Rhoads expected that tradition to end when the tree grew too big.

“The last year that we decorated the tree, I did some very unsafe things to get the lights around the tree,” he said.

The couple decided they would share their tree with everyone after they saw an opportunity in the news.

“Kathy saw in the morning paper it said if you would like to donate your tree to the city of York, call this number,” Rhoads said.

They waited for weeks with high hopes, but Kathy had a heart attack in October and fell into a coma. It was then when John got the phone saying their tree was selected.

“I went right in and grabbed a hold of her hand and said, ‘Babe, you’re not going to believe this but our tree got picked to be down in the square,” Rhoads said. “For me, that was the last good thing that I could tell her.”

Kathy died hours later. John said their tree standing tall in Continental Square is her final wish coming true.

“What a perfect ending to the tree,” he said.

