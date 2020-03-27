City of York announces changes to park system

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In an effort to encourage social distancing, the City of York Department of Public Works will be making changes to city parks that include restricting access to playground equipment, skateboarding facilities, and basketball courts.

Similar efforts have been implemented locally by the County of York and West Manchester Township where playgrounds and swing sets have been closed.

Nationally cities like New York City, Denver, and Louisville have made these changes to encourage social distancing.

Restricting access to playground equipment is important as children could potentially be exposed to coronavirus on hard surfaces through increased gathering and through high-contact sports.

Due to school closures, the City of York has seen increased gathering at skateboarding facilities and noticed basketball is a high-contact sport, and impossible to play while maintaining social distancing.

City parks and green spaces remain open to encourage our city residents to get outside, exercise, and stay active. Residents are asked to maintain 6-foot social distancing.