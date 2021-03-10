City of York Fire Chief Chad Deardorff retiring after 26 years of service

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Mayor Michael Helfrich announced Wednesday that York City Fire Department Chief Chad Deardorff has retired after 26 years of service.

He is a graduate of Columbia Southern University where he earned a Master’s Degree in Business and Public Administration. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academies Executive Fire Officers Program (EFOP) and has been awarded the Chief Fire Officer designation from the Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC).

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents and visitors of the City of York. I have had the distinct pleasure of working with some of the best Firefighters this profession has ever seen,” said Deardorff. “I am beyond proud to have been the leader of such a talented and dedicated group of individuals that make the City of York Department of Fire/Rescue Services the best department in the state.”

He will be succeeded by Deputy Chief William H. Sleeger, Jr. who will be named Acting Chief on March 26th, 2021. Sleeger, Jr. started with the Department on March 9, 1992. Prior to his appointment with the department, Chief Sleeger served our country as a member of the United States Navy.

“On behalf of the entire City of York I want to thank Chief Deardorff for his decades of service in our community,” said Mayor Michael Helfrich. “Chief Deardorff pulled the team together and supported our firefighters during some of the most difficult emotional times that our fire department has ever seen. Additionally, I greatly respect the Chief’s choice to take on a role where he is able to spend more time with his young children and have the opportunity to be more interactive in their lives. I am thrilled that Deputy Chief Sleeger has accepted the Acting Chief position and I look forward to working closely with him.”