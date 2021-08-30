City of York warning residents of easily flooded intersections for Wednesday’s rain

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — With Tropical Storm Ida likely to have some remnants come across the Midstate, the City of York is warning residents about intersections that are likely to flood on Wednesday afternoon.

The intersections are:

S. Sherman Street at E. King Street

S. George Street at E. Princess Street

Roosevelt Avenue between Route 30 and Marbroook Drive

N. Broad Street at E. Philadelphia Street

Gross Park

Maryland Avenue at Roosevelt Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue at Roosevelt Avenue

N. Hartley Street at Lincoln Street

S. Duke Street at Merion Road

S. Newberry at W. King Street

Residents are reminded to throw all trash in proper receptacles so drains do not become clogged. If you see trash or debris blocking a drain, you are asked to remove it when it is safe to do so. If you have any concerns about storm drains, you can call the City of York Highway Department at 717-849-2320