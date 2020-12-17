Cleanup efforts underway in York City

York County, Pa. (WHTM) — Cleanup efforts are underway and York City is recovering from its first snowstorm of the season.

“Snow started yesterday around 11 o’clock and then got really progressively heavier into the evening and thankfully residents were very cooperative and got their vehicles off the streets and we were able to make short work of the main thoroughfares,” said Philip Given, York City chief of staff.

Crews spent most of Thursday working on secondary roads and alleys.

“We were in the window of what we expected,” said Given. “Early season snows are generally easier because salt supply is very high.”

An emergency declaration for the city went into effect Wednesday morning and was lifted by Thursday afternoon. City officials say many residents moved their cars in time for plows and only had to tow about 60 vehicles.

“A lot of that is the efforts that we had the crews do yesterday,” said Given. “We knocked on doors, found neighbors, called cell phones, everything we could possibly do so we didn’t have to tow a vehicle.”

York City will start to enforce sidewalk cleanup beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.