Closing York restaurant owner frustrated with lawmakers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York restaurant is closing after more than 50 years in business.

Vito’s Pizza & Beer has been part of the York community for decades.

Over the weekend the owners made the heartbreaking decision to close for good.

One of the owners Nick Spagnola said dealing with the pandemic has been a struggle.

“We can’t function. We can’t operate at 25 to 50%,” Spagnola said.

Spagnola blames lawmakers for the restrictions they put on restaurants like his.

“They’re not looking to open us up. They’re looking to close us up,” Spagnola said. “It gets to a point where you get tired of fighting and scratching and clawing.”

He had hope when state lawmakers passed a bill that would’ve let him reopen his bar for drinking, and expand capacity.

But Governor Wolf vetoed that bill. Then 133 lawmakers voted to override his veto with 69 voting not to. It would’ve taken 2 more votes to override it.

“My local Rep. Carol Hill-Evans flip flopped her vote against it after assuring me that she would vote with us to open us up and to try and help the local restaurants,” Spagnola said.

For Vito’s that decision was the nail in the coffin.

“It’s heart wrenching. It’s just a gut punch,” Spagnola said.

