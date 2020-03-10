College Ave. in York closed for filming of distracted driving infomercial

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – College Avenue between South Pershing Avenue and South Beaver Street in York will be closed from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday for the filming of an infomercial.

Drivers are asked to use Princess Street for travel.

York City School District is filming a distracted driving infomercial/mock accident. Students and staff are creating a public service announcement to outline the dangers of distracted and drunk driving.

It’s part of a contest sponsored by the PA DUI Association and MGM Insurance Group. The district is partnering with the city on the project.

Organizers will actually be laying a car wreck in the middle of the street and staging emergency crews. Some will be real, and some will be student actors. Student actors will also play those involved in the crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says between 2012 and 2017, nearly 20,000 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver.

The district is using virtual reality cameras to shoot the commercial.

“It’s using a 360 panoramic view, so we’re going to place the camera into the middle of the accident and so you’ll essentially wake up from the accident and see all the first responders and victims,” said Alex Jones, a technology education teacher at William Penn Senior High School.

The winner is announced in April, and the prize is $15,000 for drivers’ education.

“We don’t have a lot of teen drivers at this point in our high school careers, so we’re looking at creating a virtual reality lab within the school that uses an application that shows what drunk driving does to your senses in a safe environment,” said Jones.

Organizers say the DUI Association will post the full video online.