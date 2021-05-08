College graduation back in-person for the first time in York baseball park

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s graduation time for college students, and today was a first for a local campus.

Penn State York held its commencement Saturday at PeoplesBank Park, the home of the York Revolution, a minor league baseball team. It was the first time the school held its graduation at this location.

School officials and York Revolution staff say it was a great opportunity for students to be recognized for their hard work and provide enough space to practice social distance.

“To family members, friends, and significant others, without the supporting and dedication you provided it may not have been possible that our graduates reached this fine moment in their career,” Kevin Schreiber said in his commencement address.

Today was also the first time the York Revolution hosted a commencement ceremony.