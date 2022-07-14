HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission voted Thursday to investigate rate increases for water and wastewater service proposed by the York Water Company.

The company provides water service to more than 70,000 customers in parts of York and Adams counties, along with wastewater service to approximately 3,300 customers in parts of York, Adams and Franklin counties.

The Commission voted 3-0 to investigate the requests, which were filed on May 27, 2022.

According to the commission, the changes proposed by York Water would produce an approximate overall annual revenue increase of $18.9 million (33.8%) for water service, along with an annual increase of $1.5 million (35%) for wastewater service. Under these proposals, the typical monthly water bill for residential customers will increase between 27.4% and 30.8%, and the typical wastewater bills for residential customers would increase between 1.3% and 79%, depending on service territory.

The Commission’s suspension of the rate increase request will last for up to seven months and the case will now be assigned to the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge for an investigation and recommended decision. More information on the ratemaking process is available on the Commission’s website.

A final decision by the Commission on these rate increase requests is due by March 1, 2023.