Commonwealth’s only all-plus-size consignment shop looking for a new home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — What good is owning a business when you don’t own the building?

It’s a question vexing The Harvest Consignment in West York, now that the landlord is selling the building to someone who wants to do something else with it.

Not every business that closes does so because it’s not busy.

“Now it’s like okay, my God, what do we do?” said Kim Raffensberger Howard, who owns the business with her husband, Aaron Howard. “I don’t know where to go now, but I know we’re doing too well to give up” — a high-quality problem compared to some businesses, sure, but still a problem. “So now we’re on the look.”

The most promising possibility: a vacant building at 729 East Market Street in York, which Grove Sporting Goods occupied for a half-century. Raffensberger Howard likes the the parking, the handicapped accessibility and the fact that the location succeeded for another business for so long.

Like a lot of businesses during the pandemic, The Harvest Consignment has grown accustomed to adapting.

Raffensberger Howard now hosts a Facebook Live fashion show and sale every Tuesday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. — think of an hours-long, plus-size, secondhand home shopping channel.

Customers pick up whatever they select Fridays and Saturdays, which is when the store at 1615 West Market Street is also open for in-person browsing.

Raffensberger Howard says selling online, before COVID-19 little more than an afterthought for her, has been more successful than she ever imagined for her store, which she says is the only all-plus-size consignment store in Pennsylvania and, she thinks, for several states around.