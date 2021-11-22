Community in York give out Thanksgiving dinner and coats for those in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Many families in need gathered at the First Presbyterian Church of York for a Thanksgiving dinner and supplies to keep them warm during the winter.

This free meal came with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more.

In the church sanctuary, those in need were able to grab coats, hats and warm clothes. Organizers say they could not have done this without their church members and donations from the community.

“So we have a mission committee that helps to fund part of the cost of the meal people donate money all the coats hats were donated some people even went out and bought new coats,” cook Katie Berkebile said.

There was enough food at the event to feed about 500 people.