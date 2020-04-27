Community input needed for Economic Action Plan in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A comprehensive economic development planning process is underway involving the City of York, Downtown York Business Improvement District, York County Planning Commission, and York County Economic Alliance.

The planning team is encouraging residents and those who work and go to school in York City and York County to take a short community survey to share perceptions and priorities for the county to focus on.

York County Economic Alliance says the goal is to align stakeholders around a common vision, and develop a countywide strategic action plan to drive future economic growth in York County.

Partnering with Fourth Economy Consulting, a national economic and community development strategy firm, the planning process will engage stakeholders throughout York County to identify the strengths and weaknesses of York’s future economy, understand and evaluate the challenges and opportunities that exist, and develop a strategic plan to position York as a highly desirable location to live and work.

“In this time of national economic disruption due to the COVID-19 crisis, it is more important than ever to plan for a strong local economic future,” said Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the YCEA. “It is critical to understand the lasting impacts, needs, and opportunities that this moment brings as we plan for the future and adapt to the changing economic and community landscape.”

As economic recovery actions are enacted in the short term to address immediate impacts on businesses, workers, families, and economy, underlying strengths and weaknesses in communities will be highlighted and amplified.

“The planning team is committed to driving a sustainable, equitable, and dynamic economy that elevates well-being throughout the county,” said Judy Ritter-Dickson, member of York City Council, and steering committee member. “We want to include as many diverse perspectives as possible to ensure the planning effort is informed by the people it is meant to serve, the citizens of York County.”



The planning process began in February 2020 and will continue through October 2020.

For full information on the process, click here.