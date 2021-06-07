Community leaders in York express concerns about ongoing violence

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York continue to investigate a fatal shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Investigators say 34-year-old Keith Wallace was shot near the corner of Salem and S. Belvidere Avenues. Wallace was pronounced dead at a hospital just before midnight. Police say Wallace was targeted and knew the shooter.

Debra Martinez was one of the organizers of Saturday’s Stop the Violence Rally hosted by the Reconciliation Church. She says there are many layers that contribute to violence in neighborhoods.

“Every time I hear about a shooting, it breaks my heart,” Martinez said. “A mother, father, brother or a sister lost a family member.”

Martinez says one way to address the problem, is to connect with children at the dinner table.

“Parents and older family members must talk to them when they are young,” Martinez said. “They must learn the importance of the value of life and learn how to resolve differences, without using violence.”