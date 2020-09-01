Community LifeTeam to extend coverage area in Adams County

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) – UPMC is expanding Community LifeTeam Emergency Medical Services to municipalities currently served by Biglerville and York Springs Fire Departments effective Sept. 1, 2020.

In addition to emergency responses, Community LifeTeam provides non-emergency, inter-facility transportation. Its Special Operations Division supports specialty response to technical rescues, federal/state disaster response for urban search and rescue, and provides tactical EMS support to various law enforcement agencies throughout the eastern part of Pennsylvania. Its community paramedicine program helps patients overcome challenges that they may face after being discharged from the hospital.

“Community Life Team has a long history in south-central Pennsylvania, and we have been keeping the community healthy and safe when seconds count,” said Barry Albertson, director/chief, Community LifeTeam, UPMC Pinnacle. “We are honored to extend coverage to more citizens in Adams County with our highly-skilled, compassionate EMS team.”

Community LifeTeam, is a Mobile Integrated Health Service that employs more than 300 highly trained, certified Emergency Medical Technicians, Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians, and Paramedics that are ready to respond to any medical emergency, 24 hours a day.

Each year, Community Life Team responds to more than 58,000 calls in our community, of which 40,000 are emergency 911 calls. With the addition of York Springs and Biglerville, Community LifeTeam provides both basic and advanced life support service to 81 municipalities in Adams, Dauphin, York, Cumberland, Schuylkill, and Northumberland Counties.

