Community-wide takeout day announced in York to help support local restaurants

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday Downtown Inc has announced a community-wide Takeout Tuesday to take place all day on Tuesday, December 22.

This is a community-wide movement to safely support restaurants of Downtown York while indoor dining is closed with the recent COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

Over 40 locally-owned and unique restaurants will be participating and can be found here.

