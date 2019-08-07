Company helps former employee in need of kidney

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York company is taking a unique approach to helping a former long-term employee in desperate need of a kidney.

Doris Stermer spent nearly three decades working in the office at Colony Packaging and Machine. She left the company three years ago when battling kidney disease and 12 hours a week of dialysis treatments became too much, but her condition has worsened and Stermer needs a kidney.

The waiting list is seven years long. Deb Gatton, Stermer’s close family friend, wanted to speed up the process.

“I thought we got to get the word out, and that’s when I thought of the signs,” Gatton said.

The signs, three of them, say “Kidney needed for former long-term Colony employee.” The company has already received two inquiries about donating to Doris. They don’t know yet if they’ll be a match, but the signs worked.

“I was shocked really that we got two calls,” Stermer said. “Debbie is a long-time friend. She got me the job here, but she’s quite a friend.”