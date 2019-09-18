Company hired to improve York County 911 center

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County commissioners have signed a deal with a New Jersey company that will work six months at the county’s 911 center to address issues that have existed for over two decades.

Consultation services from IXP Corporation will cost $750,000, or about $300 an hour. The company says it will resolve communication issues between 911 dispatchers and first responders, work to end required overtime, and broaden call center training.

“We feel that our employees are worth it and the safety of our community is worth $300 an hour,” said Commissioner Susan Byrnes, who voted to approve the deal.

Commissioner Doug Hoke voted no.

“When I first read the contract and saw three-quarters of a million dollars, I thought it was astronomical,” Hoke said.

Dispatchers are against the deal. They fear IXP will eventually take over and jobs will be lost.

The money to pay for the services will come from the county’s general fund. Commissioners say it’s too soon to know if there will be an added tax to cover expenses.