Confronting Racism Coalition to host United for Change rally in York Co.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A local organization in York county is set to host a peaceful rally Tuesday at 5 p.m. highlighting local efforts to stop racial injustice.

The “United for Change” rally aims to bring community members together to stop racial injustice and calls for people to engage in efforts to end racism.

The event is part of a collaboration with the Confronting Racism Coalition and other organizations.

The outdoor event will be held on the eastern corners of Continental Square in Downtown York.

Mask wearing is required and social distancing is encouraged. For more information, visit confrontingracism.org.