Construction on Roosevelt Avenue in York County beginning Monday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York and PennDOT announced they’ll start road repairs on Roosevelt Avenue on Monday, July 26.

The road will be undergoing base repairs to improve the heavily traveled surface. Work begins Monday on the section of road between Conewago Avenue and Parkway Boulevard.

The work will then go towards the 500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, between Madison Avenue and Linden Avenue.

Starting Tuesday, road work will move into the Linden Avenue and Philadelphia Street section.

Then on Wednesday, crews will work on the Penn Street section between West Philadelphia Street and West Market Street.

Thursday and Friday will serve as rain dates.

PennDOT is warning traveling motorists there will be flaggers directing traffic for detour assistance. No parking signs will be posted for areas at least 24 hours in advance, which will be in effect for those areas Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.