Construction to start at Kiwanis Lake in York City this week

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York announced today that work will begin to lower the water levels at Kiwanis Lake this week in an effort to improve the city’s environmental life.

Funded by the Rotary Club of York and other partners, this construction phase last several months. During this time, a large part of the East side of Kiwanis Lake, located near Newberry Street, will be blocked off to pedestrians while construction is underway.

This construction plan will kickstart the Rotary Club’s initiation plan to restore and replenish Kiwanis Lake, headed by the club’s Preserve Planet Earth Committee. The $125,000 restoration plan will continue over the next year until all five phases are complete.

According to York Daily Record’s Gordon Freireich, the five part plan includes,” addressing the wildlife issue, reducing existing sediment, repairing the flood gate, adding new lighting and fountains, and establishing sustainability in the form of technology to monitor the lake.”

