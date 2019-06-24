Cops a strike with kids in summer bowling program

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York police are trading in badges for bowling balls.

Two days out of the week, officers invite elementary and middle school age students to Colony Lanes. The kids play for free, hang out with friends, learn about their police offers, and even get a free lunch.

Police say the summer bowling program helps to form bonds with children and young teens in the city. Some days, there can be as many as 60 students bowling with the officers.

“We don’t wear a uniform, so it’s more of a social setting,” Sgt. Timothy Clymer said. “They ask us questions, makes us have an image that we are just normal people and we like to have fun, too.”

The program is Mondays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and runs until August. It’s for anyone ages 7 to 17.