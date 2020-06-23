Live Now
Coronavirus cases spike at ManorCare South in York

York

by: WHTM Staff

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health is not surprised about the uptick in Covid-19 cases at ManorCare South.

18 patients and 36 employees tested positive as of Saturday. This comes as the state is now requiring all senior living facilities to test all of its residents and employees out of the 18 resident who were positive — eight were asymptomatic.

The employees who tested positive are now quarantining at home.

