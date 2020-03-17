Wellspan establishes coronavirus pop-up testing sites in York County

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) Wellspan has two pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in York County. One in York hospital, the second, in Red Lion.

WellSpan wants to make it clear that you still need to be referred by your doctor before visiting one of these two pop-up testing sights in York.

This can happen three ways:

You can visit your Wellspan family doctor. They will ask you questions and if they believe you need further testing, they will refer you to one of the testing sights.

The second way is to visit WellSpan’s website where there is a self-assessment tool you can click on. Depending on the results – Wellspan will give you a number to call to get a referral for the testing.

The third way is to schedule an online urgent care visit. This is essentially a virtual doctor visit done through a camera phone or video chat. A doctor can also refer you through this method.

Rather than a typical walk-in to the doctors, the outside pop-up tents are designed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

More related stories:

96 cases of Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania distillery producing potent alcohol-based hand sanitizer