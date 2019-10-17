Coroner called to ‘severe’ accident in West Manchester Township

UPDATE: Roads are now clear for public use without obstruction from authorities.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – There has been a crash on the 200 block of Hanover Road in West Manchester Township, causing road closure.

Dispatch said the coroner was called to the scene after reports of an injured individual with two or three vehicles involved in the accident.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 7:09 p.m.

Emergency personnel are on the scene and ask you avoid the area if at all possible.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.