YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner was called to the scene of a fatal crash on Lincoln Highway in York County on Saturday.

According to dispatchers, the coroner was notified about the crash on Lincoln Highway near Big Mount and Ramble Roads in Jackson Township just after 1 p.m. They said at least two vehicles were involved.

It’s unclear how many were killed or injured in the crash.

