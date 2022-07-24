PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner been has called to the scene of a rescue incident in Peach Bottom Township, according to York County Dispatch.

According to the York County 911 live incident status website, crews were dispatched at 11:07 a.m. The rescue is occurring in Peach Bottom Township, York County in the area of Gemmill Road, Corn Tassel Road, South White Pine Trail, Susquehanna Road, and North White Pine Trail.

No word on what happened to cause the rescue or who has died at this time.

Dispatch has also said Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this incident. As of 1. p.m, troopers are still on the scene of this incident, according to State Police.