Hanover man commits suicide after police chase in York County

UPDATE: The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Rodrigo Venturelli-Vargas.

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Authorities say a man shot and killed himself following a police chase Friday morning, ending in York Township. They believe the man was possibly suicidal.

According to emergency dispatchers, the chase began in Hanover around 3 a.m. and traveled through several communities then onto Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury.

After pursuing the vehicle through multiple townships, police initiated a PIT maneuver on the vehicle on Springwood Road. Police said when the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, a 26-year-old Hanover man, committed suicide with a firearm.

The York County Coroner’s office was called the scene and declared the man dead at 5:44 a.m.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.