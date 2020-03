YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a two-car crash on Route 30 in Springettsbury Township, York, County.

All lanes are closed on Route 30 eastbound between Loucks Mill Road and Sherman Street. Westbound traffic has been delayed as well with a lane restriction.

Dispatch said the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. No word on when the road will reopen.

No word on how many people were involved.