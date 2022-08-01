YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say one person has died after a shooting on the 300 block of Miller Lane on Monday.

York City Police Captain Dan Lentz tells abc27 that a 37-year-old man was shot around 1:33 p.m. Police attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful. The name of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The York County Coroner’s office is at the scene assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department. Tips can always be anonymous.

Tips can be submitted through the CRIMEWATCH App or at the York City Police website. Residents can also email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org, call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.