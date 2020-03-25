Coroner: Husband and wife killed in apparent Windsor Township murder-suicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s Office says a husband and wife in their 80s are both dead after an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning.

The coroner’s office was sent to the 2000 block of Faversham Way and investigate an apparent murder-suicide that occurred right before 11 a.m.

Police and coroners discovered the couple was in their 80s and had been experiencing medical difficulties. The husband apparently shot his wife before shooting himself.

York Area Regional Police is continuing to investigate the situation.

The coroner’s office says there will be no autopsies and names will not be released until a later time.