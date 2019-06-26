Coroner IDs man dead after Dover Township crash

Breaking News
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County coroner has released the name of a man who died after a crash in Dover Township Tuesday afternoon, apparently after suffering a medical event.

Leroy Stough, 76, of Warrington Township, lost control and crashed on Route 74, at the intersection with Conewago Road, around 3 p.m., Coroner Pam Gay said.

Stough’s death is not due to the crash, Gay said.

Stough’s wife was a passenger in the car and was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The crash just after 3 p.m. temporarily closed Route 74, locally known as Carlisle Road, between Old Carlisle Road and Conewago Road.

