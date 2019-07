YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man found dead near the Codorus Creek.

Michael Auman, 34, was found Monday morning near the Grantley Street bridge. Auman had no known recent address, Coroner Pam Gay said.

Authorities have not determined how Auman died. An autopsy was completed Tuesday but results are pending.

Gay said the death is believed to be drug-related, and no foul play is suspected at this time.