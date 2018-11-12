Coroner IDs man dead in York Township house fire

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The York County coroner has identified a man who died in a fire at his York Township home over the weekend.

Jeffrey Egger, 54, lived alone in the home in the 400-block of Chancellor Avenue.

Investigators said the fire was caused by careless smoking. They said Egger had medical issues and used an oxygen tank to help him breathe, and the home had no working smoke alarms.

Egger was found dead in the home after the fire Saturday night.