Coroner IDs man fatally shot in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a York man who was shot to death in the city Wednesday evening.

Elijah Shuller, 22, of York, died after he was shot twice inside a home in the 900 block of Heiges Street, near West Locust Street, around 7:30 p.m.

Coroner Pam Gay said additional information will be released after an autopsy on Friday.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Timothy Pough. He's charged with criminal homicide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call York police at 717-846-1234 or text an anonymous tip to 847-411.