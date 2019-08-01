Coroner IDs man who died in North Codorus fire

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A person who died in a weekend house fire in North Codorus Township has been positively identified as the 86-year-old man who lived in the home.

Victor Geiman died from carbon monoxide toxicity and thermal injuries, York County Coroner Pam Gay said Thursday.

Geiman was found dead after firefighters were called to his home in the 1500 block of Kraft Mill Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials said it appears he tried to get out of the house because he was found on the floor near a back door.

A fire marshal is investigating to determine a cause.