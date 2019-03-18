Coroner IDs York homicide victim

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man found dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in York.

Jaiquaune Freeman, 23, of York, was found dead in an alley in the area of South West and West King streets just after 2 p.m., York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

Police said he had been shot multiple times. An autopsy Monday showed he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

No suspects or arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call York police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, the department's top line at 717-849-2204, or York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.

Tips can be texted to “yorktips” at 847411 (TIP411).